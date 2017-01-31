Intro to Facebook & Social Media

This course will get you started with using Facebook an dother social media tools. Topics include creating an account, adjusting privacy setting, adding friends and using pictures. We will cover some basic do’s and don’t’s. This course is designed for the beginner. A valid email account is required to sign up for an account. Classes are for ages 16+. Class will meet Wednesday, Feb 15, from 6-7:30 pm. Fee is $18 for GEARS members and $23 for non-members. Class will be held in the Senior Center Computer Lab (70 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Doubles Volleyball Tournaments

GEARS Recreation will host a Men’s and Women’s Doubles Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, February 25 at 8:30 am with divisions of Open, AA/A & BB. Open division will receive cash awards for 1st place and AA/A & BB division will receive volleyball merchandise. There also is a coed doubles tournament on Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 am with divisions in Open/AA, A & BB. Open division will receive cash awards for 1st place and AA/A & BB division will receive volleyball merchandise. Paid pre-registration is $60 per team and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, February 10, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $4 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.

A Murder Mystery Trip

“Eat, Drink and be Murdered” – Arrive at Waterfront at Silver Birches and enjoy coffee and apple streusel cake. Enjoy a “Battle of the Sexes Competition” … Who will win, the ladies or the gentlemen??? Your are then welcome to enjoy an open bar for beer, wine and soda beginning at noon. Then enjoy a family style Irish Meal followed by an “Irish Murder Mystery”. It’s Grandma Rose’s 80th birthday party, where hate and greed are served along with cake and ice cream and the insults flow faster than whiskey. At the end of the show someone gets murdered and it’s up to you to guess who did it. Keep your eyes open as the plot twists and turns, and family secrets are revealed. Trip is on Wednesday, March 22 with a departure time of 6:45 am from the MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Cost of the trip is $115 per person ($122 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355 to register today!