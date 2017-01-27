Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, February 2: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Senior Center Slide Show, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: grilled chicken caesar salad, navy bean soup, pears.

Friday, February 3: National Wear Red Day! 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Just Saying-old sayings, 5pm TGIF Night. Lunch will be: ham and scalloped potato casserole, cabbage, green beans, ice cream.

Monday, February 6: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Laddergolf, 10:30am Bingo, 12:30pm Pinochle. Lunch will be: turkey w/gravy, stuffing, carrots, applesauce.

Tuesday, February 7: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10am Bingo Buddies, 10:30am Pennies From Heaven, 1pm Heart Healthy Tips. Lunch will be: Pollock, rice, beets, fruit salad.

Wednesday, February 8: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am King’s Corner, 1pm Wii Bowling, 4pm Seniors In GEARS. Lunch will be: spaghetti w/meatballs, salad, b-day cake.