Cincinnati, OH – January 23, 2017 – ThermalTech Engineering is opening of a branch office in Elizabethtown, PA. It will provide local support to their clients located in the Northeast. Over the last seven years, ThermalTech has successfully delivered multiple projects to manufacturing companies in the area. Newly promoted Principal, Joel Westrup, relocated from Cincinnati to Elizabethtown to lead the new office.

Founded in 1981, ThermalTech Engineering is a highly-specialized firm providing a comprehensive set of engineering and construction services for clients throughout North America. ThermalTech develops solutions for industrial/manufacturing facilities, utility systems, and environmental and energy conservation projects. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, ThermalTech Engineering also provides services out of four other offices: Fort Worth, Texas; Lawrenceberg, Indiana; Richland, Michigan and now Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.