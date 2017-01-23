Acro/Ballet Class

A creative movement class that incorporates techniques of ballet and gymnastics. Acrobatics teaches flexibility, balance, strength, muscle control, discipline & concentration. This class will focus on fundamental acrobatic technique. Students will learn such things as handstands, cartwheels, back bends, walkovers, and flexibility. This class is great for students looking to enhance their agility, flexibility, & strength. Class is on Wednesdays, Feb 1-March 15 (no 3/8) from 6-7 pm (ages 5-7) and 7-8 pm (ages 8-10). Gabrielle English will instruct. All class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $40 for members ($47 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Youth Indoor Soccer Program

GEARS is providing an indoor soccer program led by E-town College soccer players for boys and girls grades 1-3. This program is designed to be instructional providing an opportunity for youth to participate in low-key games. The Youth Indoor Soccer Program will take place on Saturdays, February 11-March 18 from 10-11 am at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). A fee of $45 for GEARS members, $52 non-members, includes a team t-shirt and instruction. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Iddy Biddy Indoor Soccer

GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Indoor Soccer Program for ages 3-5. Elizabethtown College Soccer Players will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. Participants will start to become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will also be placed on social skills. Fee includes a t-shirt. This instructional program will be held on Saturdays, February 11-March 18 from 9-10 am at the GEARS Community Center Gym. Shin guards are recommended. Fee is $45 ($52 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

Daddy/Daughter Dance

10th Annual!! Fathers escort your daughters to a special night of fun! Dad not available? Bring your uncle, older adult brother or your favorite family friend as your escort. Enjoy arts & crafts, games, snack and of course, dancing! Registration deadline is February 3. Dance is on Friday, February 10 from 5-6:30 pm (A) or 7-8:30 pm (B) at the Masonic Village Salon #1. Fee is $35 per couple ($12 for additional daughters). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

New Orleans Trip

Spend the first night in Ashville, NC and depart for Biltmore Estate in the morning for a self-guided tour. You will end your day with a visit to Antler Hill Village and Winery. Next stop is Bellingrath Home and Gardens in Mobile, AL. Then on to New Orleans with a French Quarter tour and NOLA City tour. Other highlights of this trip will be Gold Strike Casino, Jim Beam Distillery and Thoroughbred Horse Tour. Trip is Sunday to Sunday, March 19-26. Fee is $1,425/person based on double occupancy for GEARS members and $1,432 for non-members. To register or for an itinerary, call GEARS at 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.