January 20, 2017- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Sydney DePoto and Simon Munyan were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for January. DePoto and Munyan were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

DePoto is the daughter of Joe and Lori DePoto of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. DePoto has also received several underclassmen awards including in the areas of Spanish, honors English, and Anatomy and Physiology. She is active in numerous school activities including student council, Mini-Thon (major events captain), and the girls’ soccer. As part of the soccer team, DePoto was named to the Lancaster-Lebanon League academic all-star team. In the community, DePoto has taken part in the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Conference. She is active ein her church where she servers as a second grade Sunday school teacher’s assistant. After graduation, DePoto plans to pursue a doctorate degree in physical therapy, specializing in pediatrics.

Munyan is the son of Daniel and Leslie Munyan of Elizabethtown. He is member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Munyan holds leadership positions in numerous school activities. He is president of the Math Club and team captain of the science Olympiad team. He is also active with Quiz Bowl, Chemistry Olympiad and German Club. Munyan has garnered numerous science awards including the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, the Sahd Metal Recycling Award, and a first place awarde in the area of Astronomy at the Science Olympiad. In the community, Munyan has been active with the Mennonite World Conference where he was a volunteer audio technician. He has also been active with the Eisenman and Drexel Materials camps. Munyan plans to attend college and major in material science and engineering.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.