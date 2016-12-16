December 16, 2016- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Madison Ebersole and Kent Taylor were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for December. Ebersole and Taylor were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

Ebersole is the daughter of Jeff and Nancy Ebersole of Elizabethtown. She is a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. She has won numerous awards for her work with EAHS’s Competition Science and Science Olympiad teams including earning the Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Award at the North Museum Science and Engineering Fair and a category award at the INTEL science fair. She was also a member of the regional silver medal Science Olympiad team.

Ebersole is active in numerous school activities. She is section leader in the band and was named to the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Education Association County Band. Ebersole is Key Club president, bible club worship leader, and is a member of the Quiz Bowl, Model UN, cross country, and track and field teams. She is also active with Mini-THON. In the community, Ebersole volunteers at the public library. Ebersole plans to attend a four-year college and earn a degree in electrical engineering or material science with a minor in business.

Taylor is the son of Kent Taylor and Susan Traverso of Elizabethtown. He is member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Taylor holds leadership positions in numerous school activities. He is co-chair of this year’s Mini-THON. He is principal cellist for the orchestra, co-captain of the swim team, and moderator of the Student Activities Forum. Taylor was named to the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Education Association County Orchestra. He was also an alternative finalist in the MIT Inspire Research Competition.

In the community, Taylor is active with Camp Highlands for Boys as a counselor in training. Taylor plans to attend college and major in PPE (Politics, Philosophy, and Economics) or business management

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.