Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, December 22: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9am Sewing, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Music w/Carol’s Country Rhythm Band, 12:30pm Pinochle, 1pm Bridge. Lunch will be: cheeseburger, potatoes, coleslaw, fruit.

Friday, December 23: 8:30-9:30am walking, 10am Bible Study, 11am Name That Tune, center closes at 2pm for the holiday. Lunch will be: Pollock w/dill sauce, potatoes, beets, fruit salad.

Monday, December 26: We are closed, Merry Christmas!

Tuesday, December 27: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30am Video’s and popcorn, 1pm Christmas Trivia. Lunch will be: sausage w/peppers and onions, potatoes, beans, ice cream.

Wednesday, December 28: 8:30-9:30am walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10am Wii Bowling, 11am Uno, 11:15am Lunch Bunch, 1pm Wii Bowling. Lunch will be: lasagna, salad, applesauce.