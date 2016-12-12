Aquacise

Do you want more energy, decreased body aches, stamina & flexibility, along with improved core balance? Then join us for a shallow water, heart healthy exercise class. Move at your own pace as your own fitness level regulates you though an hour of stretching, strengthening, endurance moves, balance building and cardio exercises. Water exercise makes it possible for everyone to get active and improve your fitness level. Bonnie Leibold will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan 3-March 16, from 10:15-11 am. Fee is $45 for GEARS members and $52 for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Intro to Word

Designed to introduce basic concepts in Microsoft Word. Class will cover document creation, entering and formatting text, using different text manipulation tools and generating documents with wizards and templates. Prior experience with Microsoft Windows is required. Classes are for ages 16+. Class will meet Wednesdays, January 4-18, from 6-7:30 pm. Fee is $50 for GEARS members and $57 for non-members. Class will be held in the Senior Center Computer Lab (70 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.



Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga - Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Jan 5-March 2, from 10:30-11:30 am.

Vinyasa Yoga - Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, Jan 5-March 2, from 9:15-10:15.

Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $65 for GEARS members ($72 for non-members).

STRONG by Zumba

Class is a one-hour group fitness class that utilizes a combination of HIIT, body weight exercises, and strength conditioning lead by the music. This is not a dance-fitness program, but like Zumba®, the music is part of the foundation. The movements will be synced with the music, and the tempo will lead the intensity. Students can expect an overall body transformation with improved muscular definition and high caloric burn. Classes are taught by Amy Fleming, a licensed Zumba fitness instructor. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursday, Jan 5-Feb 23, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Class fee is $46 member ($53 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 367-0355.

“Wicked” on Broadway

Wicked is the story of The Land of Oz, The Emerald City and The Yellow Bick Road long before Dorothy and Toto. It is a story of an unlikely friendship and how love, ambitions and accomplishments dictate the paths they chose, and the rest of their lives. Trip includes transportation, Orchestra seating, Macy’s coupon & NYC map. Trip is Wednesday, March 25 with a departure time of 7 am from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown). Cost for the trip is $179 per person ($186 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 367-0355.