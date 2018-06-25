



Leviathan Full Scale 4-4-0 Steam Locomotive makes its way to Stone Gables Estate and The Star Barn Village on Friday, June 29th. Weighing over 115,000 lbs., this museum quality, fully operational steam locomotive will be a part of the attractions at The Star Barn Village Grand Opening on July 3rd and 4th. The locomotive is a replica of an original 4-4-0 that passed through the center of Stone Gables Estate in April 1865, pulling Abraham Lincoln’s funeral train. It will be fully fired up, hooting, whistling and ringing its brass bell, creating a great photo opportunity and an amazing piece of Americana Art to see.

Thursday, June 28th and Friday, June 29th the two custom-made tractor trailer rigs will unload both the engine and tender onto the panel track located behind the grand Star Barn. The engine will be fired up and fully tested Friday afternoon. The public is invited to see the engine and tender in operation on July 3rd and 4th. Please visit TheStarBarn.com for details and tickets.