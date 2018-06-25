Crab Pickin’ – St. Michael’s

Travel to St. Michael’s and learn how to pick crabs and make pocket rolls. Tour the Environmental Center, enjoy a your homemade lunch and take a sight-seeing cruise. End your day with free time in the town the British forgot! Trip is on Thursday, July 12, with a 6:30 am departure time from the Elizabethtown Area High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). The cost is $145 per person ($152 non-member). To register or for a detailed itinerary, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Field Hockey Camp

EAHS Coaches and players will teach the fundamentals of the game and basic skills to girls in grades 3-5. More advanced skills and game concepts for girls in grades 6-8. Participants will need field hockey stick, shinguards and mouth guard (field hockey stick can be provided if you don’t have one). T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is Monday-Friday, July 9-13 from 8:30-10:30 am at the Elizabethtown Area Jane Hoover Field. Fee is $65 for GEARS members and $72 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at

Pokemon Camp

Explore the world of Pokemon throught the card game, crafts and activities. Explore the Pokemon types and science behind them. Your child will create a Pokemon card, play creative games and even hunt for Pokemon. Electronic devices are allowed but will have limited use. Ages 6-13. Camp is Monday-Friday, July 23-27, from 12:30-4 pm at the West Donegal Township Municipal Building (1 Municipal Drive, Elizabethtown). The cost is $90 for GEARS members and $97 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Water Aerobics

Water Aerobics combines aerobic conditioning and resistance training, with the added benefit of being gentle on the joints. Participants will develop cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength while enjoying motivating music and having fun in the pool. Ages 14+. Class is on Mondays &/or Wednesdays, July 16-August 22, from 7:15-8 pm at the Masonic Village Patton Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $45 for one day per week and $80 for 2 days per week for GEARS members ($52/$87 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-717-367-0355.