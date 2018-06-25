Elizabethtown Basketball Camps is still accepting applications from campers for the August 13th-16th session. This is the second of two sessions. The first was scheduled from June 25th to June 28th and is currently in session. The camp runs Monday thru Thursday. Interested persons can visit etownbasketballcamps.com for more details or contact Britt Moore at moorebr@etown.edu.

The camp runs half days (mornings) for kindergartners through 2nd graders and full days for 3rd through 9th graders. Boys and Girls are both welcome. The camp will be held in Thompson Gymnasium on the campus of Elizabethtown College.