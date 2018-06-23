Thursday, June 28: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00 am Checkers, 11:00 am Reminisce, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Baked Breaded Chicken Cutlet, AuGratin potatoes, sweet peas, white bread, and cookie

Friday, June 29: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00 am Word Puzzles, 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner. Lunch will be: Kielbasa, BBQ Butterbeans, Macaroni Salad Hot Dog roll, oranges

Monday, July 2: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Ladder Golf/Bean Bags, 10:00 am Stretch, Strength, and Balance 10:30 I Love America, 11:45 am Ruthies Reading 12:30 Pinochle, Lunch will be: Roasted Pork Loin with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread, cinnamon applesauce

Tuesday, July 3: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30 am Patriotic Trivia and Craft, 1:00pm Funny Foods Riddles. Lunch will be: Chicken Parmesan with marinara and cheese topping, rotini pasta with sauce, zucchini and corn, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit

Wednesday, July 4: Closed for 4th of July Holiday