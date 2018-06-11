POUND

World’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercise, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out. Instead of just listening to music, you become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Courtney Lesnick is a certified POUND instructor. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, June 26-August 14, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Insanity

If you’re starting a workout program that calls itself “Insanity,” you know it’s going to be over the top. This is one of the most challenging fitness programs on the market. Insanity is a total body workout that requires no gym or equipment using your own body weight for resistance instead. The program is based on a fitness method called “max interval training. Max interval training has you work as hard as you can for 3-minute intervals, with 30-second periods of rest in between. Exercising at this extreme intensity level will help you burn up to 1,000 calories an hour. Class is good for any fitness level since modifications will be shown for all exercises. Courtney Lesnick is a certified Insanity instructor. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, June 26-July 31, from 9:30-10:30 am at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $35 for members ($42 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Tai Chi Classes Scheduled

Introduction to Tai Chi – For people new to Tai Chi or those who have not practiced in years. A simple 10-step Taiji form introduces students to the basic postures appearing in many Tai Chi forms. Attention will be given to relaxation, basic alignment and how to move safely. Class is on Tuesdays, June 26-September 18 (excluding July 3, August 7 & 14), from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Advanced Tai Chi (Forms, Weapons & San Shou) – After learning the 10-step form in the Intro class, participants will take the postures and learn to integrate them with new moves. Sword and other weapon forms are gradually introduced and integrated with additional hand forms. Class is on June 26-September 18 (excluding July 3, August 7 & 14), from 7:30-8:30 pm.

Classes will be held at the GEARS Community Center Gym (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown) Fee is $95 for GEARS members ($102 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.





Aquacise

Do you want more energy, decreased body aches, stamina & flexibility, along with improved core balance? Then join us for a shallow water, heart healthy exercise class. Move at your own pace as your own fitness level regulates you though an hour of stretching, strengthening, endurance moves, balance building and cardio exercises. Water exercise makes it possible for everyone to get active and improve your fitness level. Bonnie Leibold will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, June 28-August 14, from 10:30-11:15 am. Fee is $67 for GEARS members and $74 for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, June 29, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $5 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.