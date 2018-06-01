Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, June 7: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00 am Games and Activities with Milton Hershey High School, 11:30 am Community Resources 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Pineapple Glazed Ham, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Creamy Coleslaw, Wheat Bread and Chocolate Pudding

Friday, June 8: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00 am Vaughn’s Challenge, 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner. Lunch will be: Stuffed Pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and strawberry shortcake

Monday, June 11: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Ladder Golf, 10:30 Family Feud, 12:30 Pinochle, Lunch will be: Pork Carnita Taco topped with sweet and sour slaw, rice with chives, corn, tortilla, and fresh melon

Tuesday, June 12: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:30 am Pennies from Heaven, 1:00pm Current Events. Lunch will be: Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Penne Pasta, Hawaiian Coleslaw, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears

Wednesday, June 13: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00 am- 1:00pm Produce Vouchers 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Table Games 2:00pm Ukulele Band, 4:00pm Seniors in GEARS dinner at Friendly’s in Hershey. Lunch will be: bagged lunch