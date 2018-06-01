Movies in the Park

GEARS and Richard Knowlton Dental Associates presents Movies In The Park. Bring the family out and experience the drive-in theater atmosphere without the car! Movies begin at dusk at the Elizabethtown Community Park Amphitheater, Spruce and Washington Streets. No admission fee. Giveaways every night! Refreshments will be sold.

The movie line-up is Tuesdays, June 12 (Beauty & the Beast), June 26 (Despicable Me 3), July 10 (Paddington 2), July 24 (The Lion King) and August 14 (Coco). Raindates are June 19, July 3, July 17, July 31 & August 21. Call the GEARS Office if you have questions at 717-717-367-0355

Zumba Gold

A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba Gold Instructor. Class is on Mondays, June 18-August 6, from 6-6:45 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $45 for members ($52 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Aqua Yoga

Low impact aquatic exercise class takes the principals and movements of yoga and adapts them to the water environment. Strengthens and tones the body while relieving tensions and renewing energy. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, June 19- August 21, from 6:15-7 pm at the Masonic Village Flohr Pool (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Ages 16+. ). Class fee is $100 for GEARS member ($107 non-member. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Sign Language Class for Beginners

Sign Language Class for Beginners! Learn the fundamentals of sign language including finger spelling, numbers, basic vocabulary, sentences, question words and concepts. Class is on Wednesdays, June 20-August 1 from 5:30-6:30 pm (ages 9-15) or 6:30-7:30 pm (ages 16+) at the GEARS Community Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Class fee is $40 for GEARS member ($47 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-717-367-0355.

Recycled Art Experience

Create works of art from everyday recycled items!! Wire Hanger & Nylon Sculpture; Plastic Bag Crocheted Rug; Recycled Flowers (to exhibit around town); Up-Cycle T-Shirt Hula-hoop Weaving; Plastic Cap Mosaic and Stick Weavings. We will end the week with a small art display of our Artists works. Instructors are Cindy Telenko & Ayla West. Please save these items to bring the first day of camp or throughout the week: plastic bottle caps from various drink containers (lids from plastic food containers; butter, etc.), plastic grocery bags, plastic drink bottles of various sizes, old t-shirts/tanks, buttons, plastic utensils and straws. Ages 8-14. Camp is Monday-Thursday, June 18-21, from 4:30-6 pm at Twisted Easel (1 South Market Street, Elizabethtown). Class fee is $75 for GEARS member ($82 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-717-367-0355.