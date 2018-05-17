Thursday, May 24: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00 am Table Games or Craft, 11:00 am Reminisce- Red Skelton, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Pasta and meatballs with sauce and parm cheese, green beans, and sliced peaches

Friday, May 25: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Town Meeting, 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner and BINGO. Lunch will be: chili cheese hot dogs, sweet potato bites, apricots with oatmeal topping

Monday, May 28: Closed for Holiday

Tuesday, May 29: 9:00am Walking, 9:00am Technology Class Online Financial Safety 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00 Table Games and Parachute Activity 1:00pm Word Puzzles. Lunch will be: Egg omelet, susage patty, English muffin with jelly, orange juice, and fresh banana

Wednesday, May 30: 9:00 am Walking and pancakes, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Table Games. Lunch will be: Antipasto Salad (Ham, Salami, cheese, olives) tossed salad with tomato, wedding soup, breadstick, sunset peaches