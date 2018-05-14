2018 Camp Ladybug

GEARS, in cooperation with the Elizabethtown Area Services for Special Needs, are proud to sponsor this year’s Camp Ladybug. Camp will run Monday-Friday, June 18-July 27 (excluding July 4) from 9 am to 12 noon at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Pavilion #5. Camp is free to GEARS members ($20 NM).

This program is a camp for individuals that may be mentally delayed and/or physically challenged ages 6+. The purpose of Camp Ladybug is to provide a fun atmosphere where the campers may participate in socialization skills and recreational activities. The theme tis year is “Exploring Nature”. Camp is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year!! Many activities and special events have been planned for this year. Special events include Jack Hubley presentation, swimming at the Masonic Village Brossman Pool, glow bowling at Clearview Bowling Lanes, Christmas in July, Eastland Alpacas and a trip to Ironstone Ranch.

To register or for more information got to www.GetintoGEARS.org or call the GEARS Office at 717-367-0355.

Boys Youth Basketball Combine

New & improved for Summer 2018!! Want to sharpen your game in the off season? Join Chadd Ward, Youth Basketball Coach, for this clinic that will concentrate on improving fundamental skills – dribbling, passing, shooting and defense. Supported by the E-town HS Boys Basketball Program .

For boys entering grades 4-6. Program is on Sundays, June 3-July 22 from 6-8 pm at the Bear Creek Gym (1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown). Fee is $25 for GEARS members ($32 non-member). For more information or to register call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Zumba

Dance fitness class that fuses motivational musical rhythms and unique moves to create a dynamic workout system designed to be FUN and EASY! The routines feature interval training where fast and slow rhythms and resistance training are combined to tone and sculpt your body while burning calories. Add some Latin flavor and International zest into the mix and you’ve got Zumba! Ditch the Workout, join the party! Classes are taught by Emily Harlan, a certified Zumba fitness instructors. Ages 14+. Class is on Wednesdays, June 6-August 8 (excluding June 20 & July 4), from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Family Fitness Fun

Everyone can participate in this fun and easy form of exercise. Learn simple moves while enjoying hit music from every decade. Dancing has been proven to increase math abilities and protect your brain from dementia, as well as obvious benefits to your heart and legs. Lindsey Teske will instruct. All ages. Class is on Wednesdays, June 6-July 19 (excluding July 4) from 6-6:45 pm at the GEARS Community Center Gym (60 South Poplar Street, E-town). Fee is $48 for members ($55 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.