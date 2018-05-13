Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, May 17: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Technology Class-Purchases and Upgrades 10:30 am Table Games or Craft, 11:00 am Advisory Counsel, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, white bread, and brownie

Friday, May 18: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Music with DJ Dave, 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner Pinochle Party. Lunch will be: Pork ribette, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, and slice pears

Monday, May 21: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 am LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:00am Range of Motion+, 10:30 am Bingo 12:30 Pinochle Lunch will be: Southwestern chicken salad, tossed salad with tomato, roasted peppers, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, creamy cauliflower soup, biscuit, and gelatin

Tuesday, May 22: 9:00am Walking, 9:00am Technology Class Facebook and Social Media 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00 Table Games and Twister 1:00pm Mother Goose Activity. Lunch will be: Sweet sausage sandwich with pepper and sauce, cheesy hash browns, yellow beans, and cookie

Wednesday, May 23: 9:00 am Walking and pancakes, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 10:30am Table Games, 11:30 Lunch Bunch at Vinnie and Pat’s 2:00p, Ukulele Band. Lunch will be: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, sandwich roll, and fresh fruit