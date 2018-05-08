May 8, 2018- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Lily Oltmans and Nathaniel DeGoede were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for May. Oltmans and DeGoede were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

Oltmans is the daughter of Andrew and Tara Oltmans of Elizabethtown. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society. Oltmans is active in numerous school programs. She is a member of Key Club, co-editor for layout of the school newspaper, a member of the computer programming and mathematics competition team, and is member of the band and orchestra ensembles. Oltmans is active in the community. She volunteers with the local Paint-the-Town event, as well as with Eggstravagansa sponsored by GEARS. She is employed by the Willowood Swim Club as a lifeguard and at the Masonic Village Farm Market as an orchard assistant. Oltmans plans to attend Shippensburg University and major in computer engineering.

DeGoede is the son of Kurt and Beth DeGoede of Mount Joy. He has been inducted into the prestigious National Honor Society. DeGoede is active in numerous school activities including cross country, track and field, jazz band, the competition science team, the math and computer competition team, and the Model UN program. In the community, DeGoede is employed by New Covenant Properties in their maintenance department. He is also active with his church serving as a sound, light, and video team volunteer. After graduation, DeGoede plans to attend Valparaiso University to attain a degree in either computer or electrical engineering.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.