Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga – Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, May 31-June 28, from 10:30-11:30 am.

Vinyasa Yoga – Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, May 31-June 28, from 9:15-10:15.

Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $65 for GEARS members ($72 for non-members).

GEARS Summer Youth Program

This Summer, your child can have fun with other kids right in your own neighborhood park or elementary school. Trained program leaders will lead supervised, quality recreation activities. Kids will learn social and physical skills through recreation activities. But it’s more than fun and games. This program promotes good citizenship among children, and the fun activities keep kids active and entertained.

Summer Playground offers a wide variety of recreational activities to children. Playground Leaders will create safe, supervised and fun-filled environments with activities including sports, games, arts & crafts and nature activities.

Playground will run Monday-Thursday, June 11-July 26 (no July 4) from 9 am-12 noon at the Elizabethtown Community Park, E-town BIC Church and West Donegal Township Municipal Park. Playground is for ages 6-14. June 11 & 12 are Playground Kick-Off Days which are free to anyone who wants to try out the program. Fee for the program is $50 for GEARS members and $57 for non-members. There is also a drop in rate of $5 per day.

Register online at www.GetintoGEARS.org Registrations are also accepted at each playground site or GEARS Office by phone-in, mail, walk-in or and fax. Payment is due at registration. “GEARS”, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Corporate and personal scholarships are available for children unable to afford fees. Please check with the GEARS Office.

GEARS will also administer sites at Rapho Township and Marietta. Call 717-367-0355 for more information.

Philadelphia Zoo & NJ Aquarium

Philadelpia Zoo is home to nearly 1,300 animals, many rare and endangered. The Zoo offers the first in the world animal and exploration trail system called Zoo360 with see through mesh trails and more room for the animals to roam. Also KidZooU which is an indoor/outdoor children’s zoo offering dynamic displays and hands-on learning. Next stop is the NJ Aquarium which features over 8,500 aquatic species including the only hippos on display in an aquarium in the world. See the Little Blue Penguin exhibit showcasing the world’s smallest and cutest penguins along with the longest Shark Bridge in the world. Trip is on Friday, June 22. Bus will depart from Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown) at 8 am. Cost for the trip is $85 per person ($92 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.