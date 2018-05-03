Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, May 10: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00 ABC, 123 with preschool, 11:00 am Health Education with Kathy and Eva, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Kielbasa, BBQ butterbeans, macaroni salad, hotdog roll, fresh fruit salad

Friday, May 11: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Vaugh’s Challenge, 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner Lunch will be: Breaded chicken cutlet, augratin potatoes, sweet peas, white bread, and cookie

Monday, May 14: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 11:00 Jingo with Kathy and Eva, 11:45 Ruthie’s Reading 12:30 Pinochle Lunch will be: Roasted Pork Lion with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread, and cinnamon applesauce

Tuesday, May 15: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15 Nutrition with Donna 1:00pm Current Events. Lunch will be: Chicken Parmesan, rotini pasta with sauce, parmesan zucchini and corn, wheat bread and fresh seasonal fruit

Wednesday, May 16: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling/ Medication Take Back, 10:30am Table Games, 11:30 Lunch Bunch at Vinnie and Pat’s. Lunch will be: Taco Salad, black bean soup, nacho chips, pineapple tidbits