April 25, 2018- Two teams of students from Elizabethtown Area School District won first place in Pennsylvania Destination ImaginNation tournament and qualified to advance to the Global Finals to be held in Knoxville, TN later this spring. The teams will now compete against thousands of students from 45 states and over 15 foreign countries where they will showcase their innovative challenge solutions to this season’s challenges.

Destination ImagiNation is the largest creative problem-solving organization in the world. This program empowers students to utilize their creativity, curiosity and courage through project-based learning to solve various challenges which focuses on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics). These challenges allow all students to learn and experience the creative process from imagination to innovation and participate in a friendly competition with students from around the world. The students also learn to develop problem solving skills, teamwork and creative thinking skills.

The Smart Dummiez team from the Bear Creek School consisted of Jaycen Conrad, Jonah Perrin, Matthew Heffner, and Lilianna Milligan. They were able to utilize their research and curiosity to compete in the Scientific Challenge. Their task was to research and explore scientific concepts used in amusement park attractions then design and build an attraction that used 3 scientific concepts during its operation. They had to create and present a story that featured the attraction operating in an unlikely location as they portrayed the unlikely location using sights and sounds.

The Twisted Talent team also from the Bear Creek School consistedof Greta Bornmann, Lillia Alvarez, Julia Laszakovits, Mikaela Condran, and Rebecca Mink. They flexed their acting and creative muscles to compete in the Fine Arts Challenge. Their task was to create and present a musical that included a change in plans which included music and lyrics to enhance the storytelling. They had to create and present a spectacle as part of their musical as well as design and integrate a set change. To prepare for the competition, the teams are working on refining and tweaking their central challenges in preparation for the global competition.

The teams are seeking donations to help cover some of the expenses associated with taking part in this global academic challenge and their trip to Tennessee. For questions about the Destination ImagiNation program or to support the students with their fundraising, contact Taisha Milligan by email at taisha_milligan@etownschools.org and/or visit the DI website at www.AskDI@dihq.org..

Photo caption 1: Pictured (L-R) Matthew Heffner, Lilianna Milligan, Jaycen Conrad, and Jonah Perrin.

Photo caption 2: Pictured (L-R) Julia Laszakovits, Rebecca Mink, Mikaela Condran, Greta Bornmann, and Lillia Alvarez.