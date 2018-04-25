April 25, 2018- Six students from Bear Creek School recently took part in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Elementary Songfest. The students were sixth graders William Bonsall, Olivia Gable, Katie Keeports, Rowan Meiser, Lacee Miller, and Annabelle Price. The students were accompanied by Bear Creek choral director Melissa Miller.

The Festival was held on Saturday, April 7 at Middletown Area High School. In all, approximately 200 elementary students from schools located in the eight counties that comprise District 7 (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York) participated in the day-long songfest and concert. The festival is an opportunity for the students to work with a high-caliber guest conductor and other excellent singers in Central PA.

Photo Caption: Pictured (L-R) Row 1: William Bonsall. Row 2: Annabelle Price, Rowan Meiser, Olivia Gable, Lacee Miller, Katie Keeports