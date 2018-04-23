Splash Bash

Join GEARS for a “Splash Bash” at the Masonic Village Patton Pool on Friday, May 11, from 7:30-9:30 pm. The Splash Bash is open to all ages for $5 per person. Bring your swimsuit and a towel and join in the fun. Advance registration is not required. You may pay at the door. Call 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org for more details.

Medicare Madness

Intro to Medicare. If you are about to turn age 65 and confused by Medicare, this class is designed specifically for you! The basics of Medicare will be explained, including how and when to sign up for Medicare, what is covered by the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D), and what the difference is between a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) and a Medicare Advantage plan. Additionally, we will walk through how to find a plan that best fits your needs. This class is beneficial for seniors because it clears away the confusion, answers many questions, and empowers participants through education. Several rounds of Medicare Bingo will be played at the conclusion of the class! Jonathan Ebersole is a Human Resource Benefits Specialist with over five years of experience working with Medicare and health benefit plans. He has a Masters in Business Administration from Millersville University. Class is on Wednesday, May 16, from 6-8 pm at the Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

“Frozen” on Broadway

Frozen is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one young women struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Both are searching for love and just don’t know where to find it. Show time is at 2 pm. Trip includes transportation, Mezzanine seating, Macy’s coupon & NYC map. Trip is Wednesday, May 23, with a departure time of 6:30 am from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street). Cost for the trip is $210 per person ($217 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.