Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, April 26: 9:00 am Walking, 10:30 am Table Games or Craft, 11:00 am Trivia with Jess 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Sweet and Sour Meatballs, egg noodles, Hawaiian coleslaw, dinner roll, and slice pears

Friday, April 27: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Town Meeting 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner and Bingo Lunch will be: Steak sandwich with onions, pepper, cheese, ranch seasoned potatoes, sandwich roll, and fresh fruit

Monday, April 30: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:30 Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle Lunch will be: Salisbury steak with gravey, cheesy whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread, and brownie

Tuesday, May 1: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00 Bean Bags, 11:00 Health Education Program with Diana and Randa, 1:00pm Reminisce. Lunch will be: Bakes Salmon, parsley potatoes, broccoli and carrots, white bread and cookie

Wednesday, May 2: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 11:00am Table Games, 1:30 pm Bingo for Bucks. Lunch will be: Creamy chichken salad croissant with lettce and tomato, tomato soup with cracker, whole grain croissant, and fresh fruit