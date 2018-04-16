GEARS SUMMER 2018 BROCHURE IS COMING

GEARS has put together a wide variety of programs and activities for all ages in its Summer 2018 Brochure. GEARS members should have received a copy in their mailbox soon! All classes are also listed at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Members can begin to register starting on Monday, April 23. Registration is accepted online at www.GetintoGEARS.org, by phone (717-367-0355) or fax (367-4138) with a credit card, by walk in or mail in at 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Some classes/programs fill quickly. Get out of the heat and sign up for GEARS classes!

Coed Kickball League

The Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services is organizing its first Coed Kickball League! Games will be played at the Elizabethtown Community Park softball field. League fee and rosters are due by May 10 to the GEARS Office. League play will be Thursday, May 17-July 26 from 6:30-10:30 pm. Each team will play an 8-game schedule with playoffs. Team entry fee is $125/team. Interested teams can go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call the GEARS office at 717-367-0355.



Aquacise

Do you want more energy, decreased body aches, stamina & flexibility, along with improved core balance? Then join us for a shallow water, heart healthy exercise class. Move at your own pace as your own fitness level regulates you though an hour of stretching, strengthening, endurance moves, balance building and cardio exercises. Water exercise makes it possible for everyone to get active and improve your fitness level. Bonnie Leibold will instruct. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays & Thursdays, May 3-June 19, from 10:30-11:15 am. Fee is $67 for GEARS members and $74 for non-members. For more information or to register call GEARS at 717-367-0355 or go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org.

Smart Driver

This is an 8-hour classroom refresher course designed specifically to meet the needs of older drivers. Participants sharpen driving skills, develop strategies for adjusting to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time, and learn about the effects of medication on driving performance. Available to all motorists age 50 and older. This is a Penn Dot approved course and may entitle you to a discount on your auto insurance (check with your agent). Participants must bring a current drivers license. Class is on Tuesday & Wednesday, May 8 & 9, from 2-6 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $15 for AARP Member and $20 for non-member. To register go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Cornhole Tournament

2-Person, Double Elimination Tourney. ACL Cornhole rules will apply. Register yourself and your partner online (GetintoGEARS.org), phone-in (717-367-0355), in-person or mail-in (600 East High Street, E-town). Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee your spot. Take your chances with day of registration. First come, first serve. Cash awards for 1st-4th place. Food and drinks available.

Saturday, May 19 at 1 pm (post registration at noon)

Elizabethtown Fairgrounds (800 East High Street)

Rain Location: Memorial Hall at the E-town Fairgrounds

$30/Team.

Philadelphia Zoo & NJ Aquarium

Philadelpia Zoo is home to nearly 1,300 animals, many rare and endangered. The Zoo offers the first in the world animal and exploration trail system called Zoo360 with see through mesh trails and more room for the animals to roam. Also KidZooU which is an indoor/outdoor children’s zoo offering dynamic displays and hands-on learning. Next stop is the NJ Aquarium which features over 8,500 aquatic species including the only hippos on display in an aquarium in the world. See the Little Blue Penguin exhibit showcasing the world’s smallest and cutest penguins along with the longest Shark Bridge in the world. Trip is on Friday, June 22, with a departure time of 8 am from the Elizabethtown High School Parking Lot (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Cost of the trip is $85 per person ($92 non-member). Contact GEARS at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355 to register today!