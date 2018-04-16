The Historic 1877 Star Barn and its ancillary structures were disassembled and moved from Middletown, Pennsylvania to Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania where they have been meticulously reconstructed and restored. In the past year, numerous other structures and amenities have been added to complete the site now known as “The Star Barn Village.”

To celebrate the completion of this beautiful and historic site, the community is invited to attend the Star Barn Village Grand Opening. This ticketed event will take place July 3 and 4, 2018 and net profits will benefit Brittany’s Hope,http://www.brittanyshope.org, a non-profit organization that aids abandoned children worldwide.

The event entrance will be at Newville Road in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and will be open on July 3, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and July 4, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. There will be free parking and shuttle service available if needed.

The admission fee will cover access to all buildings and attractions of The Star Barn Village as well as Ironstone Ranch and the Star Barn Museum. Guests will receive a full-color commemorative Star Barn booklet with before and after photographs. There will also be a petting zoo featuring alpacas, miniature horses, fainting goats, potbellied pig, sheep, Texas Longhorn, oxen, horses and more. Yard games and demonstrations will be set up throughout the property as well as three blazing fire pits for use during the event. Other activities include face painting, pony rides, hitch wagon rides and tractor-pulled rides. The event will also include arts and crafts vendors and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

On July 4th there will be a wine tasting in the Star Barn’s arched limestone cold cellar and the event will conclude with a firework display that will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Ticket pricing will be from $10 – $25 with children under 5 attending for Free.

For more information on purchasing tickets visit shop.thestarbarn.com. A VIP Experience and Sponsorship Opportunities are available at info@thestarbarn.com.

About Stone Gables Estate

Stone Gables Estate is home to Ironstone Ranch and The Star Barn Village, two exquisite venues that sprawl over 275 acres of scenic vistas and trails, including a working horse ranch. The barns and their historic beauty date back to the 1800’s, offering an all-inclusive setting for your events. Stone Gables Estate is the perfect place to hold your “Events with a Purpose.” Net profits support Brittany’s Hope, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to aiding abandoned children around the world.