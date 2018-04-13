Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held At the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, April 19: 9:00 am Walking, 10:30 am Table Games or Craft, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Stuffed Pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whopped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread, and strawberry shortcake

Friday, April 20: 9:00am Walking, 10:00 Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Education Program with Kelly and Sarah 5:00pm T.G.I.F. Dinner and Pinochle Party Lunch will be: Turkey, Bacon, and Cheese Sandwich with condiments, Cream of Broccoli Soup, Sandwich Roll and Apple Sauce

Monday, April 23: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:00 Range of Motion + Class, 10:30 Bingo, 12:30 Pinochle Lunch will be: Pork Carnita Taco topped with sweet and sour slaw, rice with chives, corn tortilla, and fresh seasonal fruit

Tuesday, April 24: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:15am Reminisce Victor Borge, 11:00 Clear Caption Donut Indulgence 1:00pm Current Events. Lunch will be: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, and banana pudding

Wednesday, April 25: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 11:00am Table Games, 2:00pm Ukulele Band. Lunch will be: Chicken, spinach, and cranberry salad with balsamic dressing, pickled diced beets, breadstick, cookie.