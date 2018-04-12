April 12, 2018- A team of students from the Bear Creek School recently took part in the Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 Real World STEM Solution Challenge. Sixth graders Lillia Alvarez, Jaycen Conrad, Quinn Dolan, Gabriel Rottet, and Trenten Miller collaborated to develop L.U.L.O. (Leverage Utilizing Locker Opener) that was designed to help students with stunted muscle development in their hands. Their entry placed first in the Grades 4-6 division. The team was led by faculty advisor Sara Torchia.

The competition was open to students from the local intermediate unit in grades 4-12. The purpose for the competition was to increase STEM-related educational opportunities for students within the region. Furthermore, the IU 13 STEM Consortium raised awareness of the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through the activity.

As part of the challenge, the teams were tasked with identifying and creating a STEM Solution personalized to support accommodations for students or adults with disabilities. The entries were judged by a panel of experts from various facets of Lancaster County STEM-related business, industry and education.

Photo Caption: Pictured (L-R) Lillia Alvarez, Trenten Miller, Quinn Dolan, Gabriel Rottet, Jaycen Conrad.