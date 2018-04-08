LANCASTER (Mar. 16, 2017) – Advoz, a local organization committed to resolving conflict through face-to-face dialogue, will present its second Dignity in Dialogue Award to Amanda Kemp, Ph.D. at its annual Around the Table dinner on Apr. 19.

A Lancaster resident, Kemp is a poet, playwright and performer who has advocated for racial justice and equality for 35 years. Kemp has taught at Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College, where she has served as chair and visiting scholar for Africana Studies. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University and a Ph.D. from Northwestern University.

She founded Theatre for Transformation, a performance method and theatre company devoted to creating forgiveness, abundance and peace. Kemp is now touring with “Inspira: The Power of the Spiritual,” a multiracial and multigenerational performance. She leads workshops and makes presentations that blend poetry, song and stories from her life to help others connect with their ancestors, forgive and create new possibilities.

Kemp has received Stanford’s Gardner Fellowship for Public Service, the Rainbow/PUSH Citizenship Award and honors from the Pennsylvania Humanities Council and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

The theme for the dinner program, “Walking the Talk,” will feature a keynote conversation with Janet Connors. Her personal story of transforming dialogue began when she learned that her 19-year-old son had been murdered. Her mission following the tragedy brought a change in Massachusetts policy to offer restorative dialogue to those surviving harm and violence. Connors later met with two of the young men who killed her son.

Connors’ story is the subject of the documentary film “Circle Up”, which was released in October 2017. She now leads restorative processes in schools and in health care, correctional and community settings.

Around the Table will begin with a reception, silent auction and full-course dinner at 5 p.m. at Eden Resort and Suites, 222 Eden Rd., Lancaster. Tickets and more information are available at www.AroundtheTable.org or (717)397-2404.