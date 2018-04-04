April 4, 2018- Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Emily Oyler and Austin Kreiser were named the Elizabethtown Rotary Club’s students of month for April. Oyler and Kreiser were honored for their high academic achievement and extensive involvement in school and community service activities.

Oyler is the daughter of Ronald and Beth Oyler of Elizabethtown. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society. Oyler holds leadership positions in numerous school programs. She is co-layout editor for the school newspaper, stage manager for the musical, captain of the girls’ tennis team, and manager for the boys’ tennis team. She is also active with Key Club, concert choir, and the bible club. Oyler is active in the community. She assists the local Chamber of Commerce as part of our high school’s internship program. She also helps with the junior team tennis program. Oyler plans to attend Kutztown University and major in communication design.

Kreiser is the son of Eric and Erica Kreiser of Elizabethtown. He has been inducted into the prestigious National Honor Society. Kreiser is active in numerous school activities including FFA and the ski club. He is a member of the boys’ volleyball team. For his work with FFA, Kreiser has received numerous honors including an FFA Keystone Degree, the wildlife management award, the manufacturing technology award, and two third place finishes as a member of the Pork Bowl and Ag Mechanics teams. In the community, Kreiser is active with the Boy Scouts of America having earned its highest honor of Eagle Scout. He also shows pigs at the Elizabethtown Fair and PA Farm Show. After graduation, Kreiser plans to attend Penn State University to attain a degree in Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences with the goal of becoming a large animal/food animal veterinarian.

Rotary is a service organization that helps build goodwill and peace in the local community and throughout the world. The main objective of Rotary is service in the community. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has supported the Elizabethtown youth for many years and in many ways. Some of the Rotary programs have been; Rotary Student of the Month, Pfautz Scholarship, Student Loans, Text-A-Tip notification program, Byrnes Health Center Field Trips, America’s Promise, Junior Achievement (JA) and others. For information on the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown, visit the cub’s website at www.elizabethtownrotary.org.