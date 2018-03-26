March 25, 2018- The Elizabethtown Area High School band will perform its annual spring concert on Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m. The program will be held in the high school auditorium and is open to the public free of charge. Performing on this evening of music will be the high school’s concert band and jazz band. The repertoire for the concert includes traditional and contemporary jazz band and concert band repertoire. The band is directed by Steven Barraclough and student conductors Scyla Crozier, Carissa Warren, and Jared Wolf.