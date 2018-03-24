Recent remarks by a member of the Elizabethtown school board have led to some agitation among the crack staff of EJ. Keen observers of the local education scene will recall that Mr. Menno Riggleman, in an interview with the school newspaper, observed that the curriculum on evolution was outdated. He also went on to argue that homosexuality is a sin, not unlike unmarried people living together. (1)

The crack staff of EJ does not shy away from covering controversial cases. Rumor has it that its reporters were sent to Tennessee in 1925 to cover the celebrated Scopes Monkey trial. However, lacking GPS, they took a wrong turn and ended up in Wisconsin, where they consoled themselves with ample quantities of beer. In due course they came to learn that Mr. Scopes, the biology teacher who taught evolution in defiance of state law, had lost the case and had been asked to pay a fine of $100.

In 2005, a glorious opportunity presented itself to the crack staff of EJ to make amends. A year earlier, in neighboring York County, the Dover school district decided in its infinite wisdom to require that intelligent design [ID] be taught as an alternative to the theory of evolution. Once again the intrepid EJ group set out to cover the ensuing trial, but owing to yet another mishap, this time arising from putting in the wrong address in the GPS unit, the crack staff found itself in New York. There, while they consumed a suitable number of drinks to restore their shattered spirits, they learned that the judge had ruled that intelligent design was a form of creationism, that it was decidedly not science, and the school board’s ID policy was unconstitutional.

The judge, a Republican appointed by George W. Bush, noted the “breathtaking inanity of the Board’s decision” and argued that the “students, parents, and teachers of the Dover Area School District deserved better than to be dragged into this legal maelstrom, with its resulting utter waste of monetary and personal resources.” (2)

He added, forcefully: “To preserve the separation of church and state mandated by the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, and Art. I, § 3 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, we will enter an order permanently enjoining Defendants from maintaining the ID Policy in any school within the Dover Area School District, from requiring teachers to denigrate or disparage the scientific theory of evolution, and from requiring teachers to refer to a religious, alternative theory known as ID.”

There is more interesting stuff in the judge’s 139-page report. The crack staff of EJ, having pored through it, is hopeful that the Dover case holds salutary lessons for other school boards. But just in case, they are prepared to drive to cover the next trial. Whether they will reach the intended destination remains an open question.

