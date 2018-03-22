March 22, 2018- Nine students from Elizabethtown Area High School performed at the 2018 Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association (LLMEA) All County Orchestra Festival. Senior Carissa Warren (horn), juniors Sean Brown (violin), Lexis Ferree (violin), Ryan Minnich (violin) and Mayelin Ebersole (viola), sophomores Claire Fritz (violin), Vicky Chan (violin), Sam Becker (string bass) and Ethan Lown (string bass) joined more than 100 other talented student musicians from central Pennsylvania at the all-star festival.

The concert was held at Solanco High School under the direction of Dr. Timothy Dixon from Messiah College and Mrs. Nile Wilson from Hempfield High School. Selection to the LLMEA Orchestra is highly competitive involving talented student musicians from Lancaster and Lebanon counties. A team of judges, comprised of local music teachers, selected the students to the prestigious ensemble.

Richard Winey, orchestra director for Elizabethtown Are High School, said he is proud of these students and their accomplishment.

“It takes courage to audition for a festival. These high school musicians prepare their audition music for months with no guarantee that they will be selected for the ensemble,” Winey said. “I commend them for their willingness to take this risk, and for their success in the audition process.”

LLMEA is a countywide nonprofit organization consisting of local music teacher professionals who provide high level musical experiences for students across musical disciplines and educational levels. LLMEA is an affiliate of PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) and NAfME (National Association for Music Education).

Photo caption- Pictured (l-r) Ethan Lown, Vicky Chan, Claire Fritz, Mayelin Ebersole, Sean Brown, Lexis Ferree, Ryan Minnich, and Sam Becker (Not pictured: Carissa Warren)