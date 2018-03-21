Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held At the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, March 29: 9:00 am Walking 9;30 am Corn Hole, 10:00 am Medical Assistant Students Visit, and/or Craft Class, 10:30 am What Your BP Numbers Mean, 11:00am Table Games, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Chili Con Carne, Tossed Salad, Baked Potato, Mandarin Oranges.

Friday, March 30: Good Friday- Center is Closed

Monday, April 2: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:30 Family Feud, 11:45 am Ruthie’s Reading, 12:30 Pinochle Lunch will be: Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich, Parmesan Potatoes, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Orange Dream Cake.

Tuesday, April 3: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00am Corn Hole 11:00 U.S. Geography 1:00pm Reminisce. Lunch will be: Pasta & Meatballs, Italian Green Beans, Sliced Peaches

Wednesday, April 4: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 11:00am Table Games, 1:00pm Wii Bowling, 1:30 Bingo 4 Bucks. Lunch will be: Chicken Cobb Salad, Vegetable Noodle Soup, Pineapple tidbits