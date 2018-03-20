March 20, 2018- Elizabethtown Area School District band students Lauren Swope (clarinet) and Jared Wolf (saxophone) took part in the 2018 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) Region 5 Band Festival held at Middletown Area High School in February. Swope and Wolf, both in eleventh grade, were selected to the prestigious student ensemble based on their auditions at the District 7 music festival held in January.

Selection to the Region 5 band is highly competitive and very prestigious. While at the regional festival, Swope and Wolf worked under the direction of guest conductor Dr. Michael Volta, Director of Bands for the University of Maryland. Participants at the festival included the top performers in each instrument group from not only District 7 (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties), but also District 10 (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, and Schuylkill counties).

“Lauren and Jared have done exceptionally well in their auditions this year,” said Steven Barraclough, director of bands for Elizabethtown Are High School. “It was a pleasure to see them get the opportunity to perform with students from seventy schools in the PMEA Region 5 band festival.”

Photo caption- EASD PMEA Regional Band Festival participants Jared Wolf and Lauren Swope.