March 20, 2018- Three choral students from Elizabethtown Area High School were selected to the highly competitive Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 7 chorus. A team of judges comprised of local music teachers chose the talented vocal students from area high schools to be a part of the ensemble.

Selected to the honors choir from EAHS were Claire Fritz, Jake Sevcik, and Mackenzie Smith.

“This was an exceptional year for our singers,” said Dana Baxter, choral director for EAHS “They were among the best singers from area school districts and performed outstanding and varied repertoire.”

This year’s festival was held at Susqueannock High School over two days in late January with a culminating concert the evening of the second night. Dr. Caron Daley, Director of Choral Activities and Assistant Professor of Music at the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University, was the guest conductor. The ensemble consisted of nearly 200 singers chosen through auditions from 75 schools from Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Franklin, Perry and York counties.

Photo caption: Elizabethtown Area High School students selected for District 7 Choir, from left, Mackenzie Smith, Jake Sevcik, Claire Fritz.