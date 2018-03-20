March 20, 2018- Elizabethtown Area High School inducted 60 students into its T.H. Ebersole Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) at a special ceremony held Thursday, March 15. Membership in the National Honor Society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a high school student. It recognizes the outstanding students of Elizabethtown Area High School who have exhibited the four pillars of scholarship, character, leadership and service.

The student-lead ceremony recognized the students’ selection into the prestigious organization in front of family and friends. Dr. Theresa Swenson, National Honor Society advisor, and Maura Hobson, high school principal, offered congratulatory remarks.

This year’s inductees were Abigail Alspaugh, Kaylee Altimore, Lila Becker, Abby Bender, Olivia Berra, Katie Bomboy, Jenna Brinkman, Sean Brown, Skylynn Coble, Megan Conley, Caeli Connolly, Cera Connolly, Ryan Dennehy, Zach Duncan, Mayelin Ebersole, Rebecca Epps, Amanda Franz, Christopher Gartley, Jonathan Gartley, Sarah Gerlach, Allyson Hampton, Zach Heistand, Gabrielle Hemsch, Ashley Johnson, Dylan Keeports, Adam Kimball, Katherine Kimbark, Logan Kline, Nick Kreider, Ryan Kruft, Katrina Kunselman, Jessica Lloyd, Marena Lonardi, Emily Louie, Erin Lownsbery, Rachel Malari, Nathaniel McCloud, Kristen McCord, Frank Miele, Ava Miller, Ryan Minnich, Grace Murray, Brecken Musser, Brooke Nicodemus, Adrienne Nolt, Amber Orban, Sydney Pierson, Julia Rathsam, Allen Reed, Gavin Reed, Evan Schneider, Sadie Seaman, Lorelei Self, Catherine Shontz, Madison Smith, Lauren Swope, Logan Vogelsong, Kyle Welch, Julee Wells, and Jared Wolf.

Character is what distinguishes one individual from another. It is the product of constant striving to make the right choices day after day. Students with good character demonstrate respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness, caring, and citizenship in all of their actions. Scholarship is characterized by a commitment to learning. A student is willing to spend the necessary time to cultivate his/ her mind in the quest for knowledge. This pillar can only be achieved through diligence and effort. Scholarship means always doing the best work possible, regardless of impending reward.

Leaders take the initiative to aid others in a wholesome manner throughout their daily activities. Leaders sacrifice their personal interests in order to yield to the needs of others. Leaders need wisdom and self-confidence to affect change in all aspects of their lives. Some examples of leadership can include, but are not limited to, leading group activities in the classroom and in the community, being an officer in a club, being a primary member of the band or choir, or being the captain of a sports team. The pillar of service can be reached in a variety of ways. The willingness to work for the benefit of those in need without compensation or recognition of any kind is a quality that is essential in NHS members. As a service club, the National Honor Society is highly concerned with giving its all to the school and community at large.

In addition to the induction ceremony, four NHS members were nominated to compete for NHS Scholarships. More than $1.5 million in scholarships will be awarded this year to 475 of the nation’s top high school seniors who are members of NHS. The general purpose of the NHS Scholarship program is to highlight the importance of a well-rounded education. Elizabethtown’s nominees are seniors David Buckwalter, Emma Lown, Audrey Schlosser, and Owen Shaffer.

NHS inductees must have a weighted GPA of 96% or higher. They also exemplify the best attributes of character and leadership as well as volunteer in at least two activities as a junior and three as a senior. NHS is one of the nation’s premier organizations established to recognize outstanding high school level students. The National Association of Secondary School Principals established the program in 1921.

NHS officers at Elizabethtown Area High School are Erin Kraskewicz, president; Baylee Sexton, vice president; Grey Fertich, treasurer; and Carissa Warren, secretary.

Photo caption: 2018 Elizabethtown Area High School National Honor Society Inductees