Tai Chi Classes Scheduled

Introduction to Tai Chi – For people new to Tai Chi or those who have not practiced in years. A simple 10-step Taiji form introduces students to the basic postures appearing in many Tai Chi forms. Attention will be given to relaxation, basic alignment and how to move safely. Class is on Tuesdays, April 3-June 5, from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Advanced Tai Chi (Forms, Weapons & San Shou) – After learning the 10-step form in the Intro class, participants will take the postures and learn to integrate them with new moves. Sword and other weapon forms are gradually introduced and integrated with additional hand forms. Class is on April 3-June 5, from 7:30-8:30 pm.

All classes will be held at the Rheems Elementary School Gym (130 Alida Street, Rheems) Fee is $95 for GEARS members ($102 non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Iddy Biddy Soccer

GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Soccer Program for ages 3-5. Coaches will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. Participants will become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will also be placed on social skills. Fee includes a t-shirt. This instructional program will be held on Saturdays, April 7-May 19, from 9-10 am (Class A) and 10-11 am (Class B) at the High School Field #2, 800 East High Street, Elizabethtown. Shin guards are recommended and cleats are optional. Fee is $45 for GEARS member and $52 for non-member. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Elizabethtown Area Youth Soccer Program

GEARS is sponsoring the Elizabethtown Area Youth Soccer Program. This program is designed to be instructional as well as provide a chance to participate in low-competitive soccer games. Both boys and girls in grades 1-3 are invited to register and join in the fun.

The program will operate on Saturdays, Saturdays, April 7-May 19, from 9-10:30 am. Participants will play on the High School Field #3, 800 East High Street, Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 for GEARS members ($57 non-members). Fee includes a t-shirt. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Coed Kickball League

The Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services is organizing its first Coed Kickball League! Games will be played at the Elizabethtown Community Park softball field. League fee and rosters are due by May 10 to the GEARS Office. League play will be Thursday, May 17-July 26 from 6:30-10:30 pm. Each team will play an 8-game schedule with playoffs. Team entry fee is $125/team. Interested teams can go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call the GEARS office at 717-367-0355.

“Frozen” on Broadway

Frozen is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one young women struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Both are searching for love and just don’t know where to find it. Show time is at 2 pm. Trip includes transportation, Mezzanine seating, Macy’s coupon & NYC map. Trip is Wednesday, May 23, with a departure time of 6:30 am from MoviE-town Parking Lot (700 North Hanover Street). Cost for the trip is $210 per person ($217 non-member). For a detailed itinerary go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.