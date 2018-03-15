Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, March 22: 9:00 am Walking or Seniors helping Seniors, 10:00am Craft Class 11:00am Uno or Skipbo, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Porcupine Ball with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll and cinnamon apples

Friday, March 23: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Town Meeting, 5:00 T.G.I.F. Dinner and Bingo. Lunch will be: Tuna Salad Wrap with lettuce and tomato, creamy broccoli soup with crackers, and slice pears

Monday, March 26: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:00 Chair Dance, 10:30am BINGO, 12:30 Pinochle Lunch will be: Burgundy beef with mushrooms over egg noodles, broccoli and carrots, wheat bread, and mixed fruit

Tuesday, March 27: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00amCorn Hole 10:30 Activity Round Table 1:00pm Brain Teasers. Lunch will be: Center Cut Pork Chop with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, braised red cabbage, white bread and apple cranberry crisp

Wednesday, March 28: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 11:00am Table Games or Lunch Bunch at King’s Family Amish Farms1 (Please call Center for more information), 1:00pm Wii Bowling 2:00pm Ukulele Band. Lunch will be: Pizza burger, baked sweet potatoes bites, creamy coleslaw, and ice cream