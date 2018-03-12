Eggstravaganza

GEARS and the Elizabethtown Lions Club will once again be partnering to bring the annual egg hunt to Elizabethtown. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, March 24 starting at 10 am at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park, near the Fun Fort.

Schedule of the Event:

10:00 am Start

10:15 am Ages 2 and under Egg Hunt (beside Fun Fort)

10:30 am Ages 3 to 6 year old Egg Hunt (central playground area)

10:45 am Ages 7 to 9 year olds Egg Hunt (Fun Fort)

11:15 am Ages 10 to 12 year olds Egg Hunt (Fun Fort)

11:45 am Adult Egg Hunt (13 and up at Fun Fort) $5/participant

11:45 am Senior Egg Hunt (60+ years old) (Central Playground).

All Egg Hunts are free with the exception of the Adult Egg Hunt which is $5.00 per person. We will have a small snack stand, moon bounce, barrel train, for minimal charge, and the Eastland Alpacas and Balloon Animals for free. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for Eggstravaganza please contact Doug Knauss, Program/Sponsorship Coordinator at 717-367-0355 or at dougknauss@getintogears.org.

Strictly Skills Basketball Clinic

Boys and girls are invited to enjoy 6 weeks of basketball excitement! Each clinic incorporates a variety of basketball-specific skill stations, fun games, and game play in a 3v3 and 5v5 environment. Ball handling, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball, and offensive footwork will all be stressed. Sessions will be held immediately after school at Bear Creek (1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown). Go to www.StrictlySkills.com for more information. Grades 4-6. Play will be on Tuesdays, March 27-May 1 from 3:45-4:45 pm. Fee is $89 for GEARS members ($96 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.





AARP Driver Safety Refresher Program

GEARS is hosting a 4-hour refresher course for people who have previously taken the eight-hour 55 Alive course. This course will fulfill requirements for a continuing insurance discount from any auto insurer doing business in PA. All participants MUST bring evidence of previous course completion to receive certificate. Participants must bring a valid PA driver’s license. Ages 50+. Class is on Tuesday, March 27, from 2-6 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Registration is required. Fee is $15 for AARP member and $20 for AARP non-member. To register go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

POUND

World’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! Using Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercise, POUND transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out. Instead of just listening to music, you become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Courtney Lesnick is a certified POUND instructor. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Tuesdays, March 27-May 29, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $50 for members ($57 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Power Yoga

Power Yoga focuses on strength, balance and flexibility while linking mind and body through breath. Sun salutations, standing and seated postures, balance poses & intense relaxation combined in one class that allows the beginner or advanced yoga student to enjoy an invigorating and fulfilling experience. Ages 16+. Class is on Tuesdays, Marhc 27-May 29, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Carpenter Chapel (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Fee is $100 for GEARS members ($107 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-717-367-0355.