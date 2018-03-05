Discover Dance

Class is designed to encourage younger children in a fun way to express themselves through creative movement and ballet. Dancers will develop body awareness, gross motor skills, rhythm and flexibility. Class is on Monday, March 19-April 23, from 5:45-6:30 pm for ages 3-4 and from 6:30-7:15 pm for ages 5-6. Katie Carter & Katie Bomboy will instruct. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $35 ($42 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Mommy & Me Dance Class

Unique class brings both parent and child into an environment of fun creativity. Be involved as you and your child learn the fundamentals of dance, music and balance in a friendly and positive manner. Class includes mom or another loved one participating in the class along with their little dancer. The instructor will keep the curriculum moving as parents and guardians encourage, support and help to keep their little dancer on track. Ages 2-3. Class is on Mondays, March 19-Apirl 23, from 5-5:45 pm. Class will be held at the GEARS Community Center Lobby (70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $30 ($37 non-member). To register or for more information, go online at www.GetIntoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Zumba Gold

A toned-down version of Zumba! A fun aerobics-type class, part dance and part fitness, based primarily on Latin American & International style music. Geared to the deconditioned person/beginner exerciser and the active older adult. For those that may be hesitant to go “full-out” for whatever reason, Zumba Gold is the way to go! Judy McMillen is a licensed Zumba Gold Instructor. Class is on Mondays, March 19-May 7, from 6-6:45 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $45 for members ($52 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Zumba

Dance fitness class that fuses motivational musical rhythms and unique moves to create a dynamic workout system designed to be FUN and EASY! The routines feature interval training where fast and slow rhythms and resistance training are combined to tone and sculpt your body while burning calories. Add some Latin flavor and International zest into the mix and you’ve got Zumba! Ditch the Workout, join the party! Classes are taught by Emily Harlan, a certified Zumba fitness instructors. Ages 14+. Class is on Wednesdays, March 21-May 9, from 6-7 pm at the Masonic Village Memorial Hall Gym (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown) with a fee of $40 for members ($47 non-members. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

Yoga Classes Offered

Gentle/Beginner Yoga – Learn fundamental yoga postures using safe alignment and modifications, slowly build strength, flexibility and balance. Mind, breathe and body connection are introduced and emphasized. This is a slow and mindful class for any fitness level. Please bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, March 22-May 17, from 10:30-11:30 am.

Vinyasa Yoga – Vinyasa flow style yoga featuring mind, breathe and body connection. Build heat and sensation in strength poses, flow and balance. Detoxifying, strengthening and lengthening of the muscles will be achieved. Previous yoga experience is a plus but not required. Modifications are offered. Bring a yoga mat. Ages 14+. Class is on Thursdays, March 22-May 17, from 9:15-10:15.

Classes are held at the Masonic Village Lodge Meeting Room (One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown). Classes are taught by Michelle Pelna. Fee is $65 for GEARS members ($72 for non-members).

Medicare Madness

Intro to Medicare. If you are about to turn age 65 and confused by Medicare, this class is designed specifically for you! The basics of Medicare will be explained, including how and when to sign up for Medicare, what is covered by the different parts of Medicare (A, B, C and D), and what the difference is between a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) and a Medicare Advantage plan. Additionally, we will walk through how to find a plan that best fits your needs. This class is beneficial for seniors because it clears away the confusion, answers many questions, and empowers participants through education. Several rounds of Medicare Bingo will be played at the conclusion of the class! Jonathan Ebersole is a Human Resource Benefits Specialist with over five years of experience working with Medicare and health benefit plans. He has a Masters in Business Administration from Millersville University. Class is on Wednesday, March 21, from 6-8 pm at the Recreation Room #2 (600 East High Street, Elizabethtown). Fee is $10 for GEARS members and $14 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.