



February 27, 2018- Former Elizabethtown Area High School football star Andy Breault is returning to the program as the new head football coach. The Elizabethtown Area School District’s board of school directors approved Breault for the position at its Feb. 27 action meeting. He replaces Bill McDonald who resigned at the end of this past season.

Breault has spent the last fourteen years serving as an assistant coach for the Bears. He has held roles in all three phases of the game including offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator. He has also coached numerous position groups including running backs, quarterbacks, defensive backs, receivers, and linebackers.

Athletic Director Linda Ahern is excited to have a Bears gridiron great leading the program.

“I am excited that Andy has stepped up in the coaching ranks and I am looking forward to seeing our football program continue to improve under his leadership,” said Ahern.

Breault is a 1988 graduate of EAHS. He is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. A standout for the Bears, Breault was the first quarterback in the Lancaster-Lebanon League to throw for over 2,000 yards in ten games and he holds E-town’s career record for total yards. After graduation, Breault continued his football career at Division II Kutztown University, which has recognized him as one of its top thirty three football players of if it’s first 100 years. He is a member of the Kutztown Athletic Hall of Fame. By the end of his career at Kutztown, Breault held every passing record and nine PSAC and ECAC records. He set NCAA Division II records in completions and consecutive games with a TD pass. In 1991, Breault was named ECAC player of the year and led the nation in total offense for Division II.

“I’m honored to be selected for this position,” said Breault. “We have a group of outstanding athletes returning and I am looking forward to watching them grow on and off the field.”