February 27, 2018- Three students from Elizabethtown Area High School performed at the prestigious 2018 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 7 Orchestra Festival. Eleventh graders Sean Brown (violin), Lexis Ferree (violin) and Mayelin Ebersole (viola) joined more than 100 other talented student musicians from central Pennsylvania at the all-star festival.

Dr. Justin Lewis from the United States Air Force was the guest conductor for the ensemble. The concert was held at Cedar Cliff High School.

Selection to the District 7 Orchestra is highly competitive involving talented student musicians from schools located in central Pennsylvania (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties). A team of judges, comprised of local music teachers, selected the students to the prestigious ensemble.

Richard Winey, orchestra director for Elizabethtown Are High School, said the students worked hard to earn a seat in the ensemble.

“There are many talented students in the high school orchestra. These strings players represent the highest level of musicianship in our program,” Winey said. “I congratulate all three of them for this accomplishment.”

PMEA is a statewide nonprofit organization that supports quality music education, learning and performance as well as promoting and supporting music education in schools and communities. PMEA is affiliated with The National Association for Music Education, NAfME.

Photo caption: Pictured (L-R): Mayelin Ebersole, Lexis Ferree, and Sean Brown