The Elizabethtown College is sponsoring a talk on Wednesday February 28 at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. Tim Wise will discuss economic inequality in the United States and challenges the notion that a “culture of poverty” is to blame for generational inequality in the nation. Instead, Wise asserts that certain social structures prevent economic sufficiency and has or is leading to the creation of a permanent underclass in America. Tim Wise is an anti-racism educator and author of seven books.

Wednesday, February 28, 2018, 6:30 – 8:30pm

Cost: free; reservations strongly encouraged at diversityoffice@etown.edu

Contact: Monica M Smith at smithm@etown.edu

Location:Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren