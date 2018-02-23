February 23, 2018- Award-winners for the 2018 Lancaster County Regional Competition of the Scholastic Writing Awards program were recently announced and Elizabethtown Area High School sophomore Mackenzie Smith was honored for her entries. As such, Smith’s work will be exhibited along with other talented county students at both the Lancaster Museum of Art and the Demuth Museum Mar. 3 through Apr. 15.

Smith was awarded two Honorable Mentions, one in the Drawing category and the other in the Illustration category. Her colored pencil illustration entitled Ghost Train displayed technical application of perspective with vibrant colors creating her surreal concept. A high contrast charcoal drawing of Obscure Item Still Life was realistically drawn from a personal photograph.

The annual competition, juried by local artists, was open to local secondary school students from across Lancaster County and received thousands of entries.

Photo caption- Elizabethtown Area High School’s art award winner Mackenzie Smith.