Area seniors are invited to participate in any of the following programs held at the Elizabethtown Area Senior Center. The Senior Center is located in the GEARS Community Center, Elizabethtown and is open Monday through Friday. Call the center for more information about the activities or to make reservations at 367-7984. The Elizabethtown Area Senior Center is a service of GEARS and the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Thursday, March 1: 9:00 am Walking, 9:00am Seniors helping Seniors, 10:30am Rummi-kub or Canasta, 12:30 Pinochle or Bridge. Lunch will be: Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, whole grain biscuit, warm peaches

Friday, March 2: 9:00 am Walking, 10:00am Bible Study or Table Games, 11:00am Dr. Seuss’s birthday, 12:30 Walk with Ease, 5:00 T.G.I.F. Dinner $5/person Dinner. Lunch will be: Baked haddock Florentine, rice pilaf, yellow beans, wheat bread,

Monday, March 5: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30 LadderGolf/Bean Bag Toss, 10:30 OGNIB, 11:45 Ruthie’s Reading 12:30 Pinochle 12:30 Walk with Ease Lunch will be: BBQ Beef Ribette, Cheesy Hashbrowns, green beans, white bread, sliced peaches

Tuesday, March 6: 9:00am Walking, 9:30am Morning Stretch, 10:00am Colors and Shapes with Preschool 11:00am Famous Women 1:00pm Would you, Could You?. Lunch will be: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, cauliflower, white bread, cottage cheese with slice peaches.

Wednesday, March 7: 9:00 am Walking, 9:30am Chair Exercise, 10:00am Wii Bowling, 11:00am Table Games, 1pm Wii Bowling 1:30pm BINGO for Bucks. Lunch will be: Chicken philly sandwich on hoagie roll with onion, pepper, and cheese, creamy potato soup with crackers, blushed pears