







February 14, 2018- Elizabethtown Area High School will present the musical comedy whodunnit CURTAINS on March 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on March 10. The doors will open thirty-minutes before each performance.

A hilarious journey for both performers and the audience, the original Broadway production garnered eight nominations at the 2007 Tony Awards including Best Musical. CURTAINS is set in the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959. Boston’s Colonial Theatre is host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast & crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan! Expect to see lots of dancing, laugh too hard, and fall in love with these goofy characters just trying to solve a murder.

Approximately one hundred students are part of EAHS’s production of CURTAINS. Forty-two are in the cast, twenty-five on the technical crew, and twenty-seven in the pit orchestra. Leading the way is senior Ryan Dennehy as Detective Frank Cioffi. Supporting Dennehy are senior Olivia Hershey as Carmen Bernstein, sophomore Claire Fritz as Niki Harris, junior Maya Hollinger as Georgia Hendricks, and senior Matt Welch as Aaron Fox