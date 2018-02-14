February 14, 2018- Elizabethtown Area Middle School recently held its 2018 spelling bee. The winner of the Bee was seventh grader Alaina Hellein. Hellein took home the victory by correctly spelling the word “conspicuous.” The bee was open to middle school students and was based on grade-level words determined by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Eighth grader Mason Flowers placed second. In addition to Hellein and Flowers, seventh graders Isabel Boyer and Emma Creason placed in the top four and will attempt to qualify for Lancaster Newspaper’s regional spelling bee to be held later this spring. To qualify, the students will take a written test later in February.

Other participants included eighth graders Brooke Bryan, Kylie Masser, and William O’Connell, as well as seventh graders Keren Ezedebego, Paige Horst, Munia Kamal, Connor Mervine, Charlotte Parsons, Madeline Pratt, and Nathan Thomas.

Photo Caption: Spelling Bee participants (L-R) Alaina Hellein, Madeline Pratt, Nathan Thomas, Connor Mervine, Munia Kamal, Paige Horst, Keren Ezedebego, Emma Creason, Brooke Bryan, and Isabel Boyer (Not pictured: Mason Flowers, Kylie Masser, William O’Connell, and Charlotte Parsons).