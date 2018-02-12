February 12, 2018- Nineteen students from Elizabethtown Area Middle School recently took part in the 2018 Future City Competition in mid-January. This project-based learning program challenged students to imagine, research, design, and build cities that could exist 100 years in the future. The Future City Competition was held at the state museum in Harrisburg. Using the engineering design process and project management skills, students worked in teams to ask and answer an authentic, real-world question. This year’s challenge asked students to identify an issue older people have and engineer two innovative solutions so seniors can remain active and independent in the city. As part of the competition, each team was required to write an essay showing their research, as well as prepare a slideshow, deliver an oral presentation, and construct a 3D model with moving parts of their solution.

The Senior City team comprised of EAMS students Patrick Boyer, Kyveli Georges, Samantha Ippolito, Ryan Moyer, Abigail Rickabaugh, Matthew Sharp, and Ana Spang won the Most Innovative Transportation System special award, which was presented by The Intelligent Transportation Society of America. Also taking part in the competition from EAMS was the Forever 81 team of Tori Bressler, Ella Dehmey, Katrina Hook, Makenna Locke, Bryan Murray, and Ainsley Raybold, as well as the Viejo team of McKellan Barr, Mitchell Garber, Kylie Masser, Julia Sikora, Madelyn Weeks, and Briahna Williammee. The students were supported by middle school enrichment teacher Mary Jane Davies.

Photo caption: Members of the award-winning Senior City team stand ready to share their solution at the Future City competition. Pictured (L-R) Samantha Ippolito, Abigail Rickabaugh, and Ryan Moyer (Not pictured, Patrick Boyer, Kyveli Georges, Matthew Sharp, and Ana Spang)